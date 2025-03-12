ContestsEvents

3 Fabulous Wines Crafted By Women

March is Women's History Month and International Woman's Day was last week.

Gina Birch
dreamy view of a terraced vineyards on a hillside for 3 fabulous wines crafted by women
Tenuta Scerscé

March is Women's History Month and International Woman's Day was last week. So, for Wine Wednesday we turn the spotlight on women in the wine world. To help, here are 3 fabulous wines crafted by women, along with their stories.

Statistics show there are fewer women than men worldwide who own vineyards, own wineries and make wine. But they are gaining ground and doing great things. I've met so many over the years who continue to inspire me. I could literally fill pages with their stories. However, I only have space today for a few.

Look For These Wines Crafted By Women

In a beautiful part of Italy near the Swiss border is where you'll find the Tenuta Scerscé winery and Cristina Scarpellini. A former international lawyer, she leased an acre of land to make wine in the village of Valtellina which is in the northernmost part of Lombardy. Today she owns 17.5 acres, all of which are planted to Chiavenanasca, the local name for Nebbiolo.

Valtellina is the only valley in Italy that runs east to west. In 2018 it was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Only about 40 producers are making wine in this steep terrain where fruit must be harvested by hand.

bottle of Nettare Rosso di Valtelina Photo: Gina Birch

I have several bottles of her nebbiolo but recently opened her entry level, 2023 Nettare Rosso di Valtelina ($30). It is the first wine she produces every year, and has this young, fresh feel. Light color, light body and softer tannins, it is a versatile food wine with everything from chicken to quiche. It tasted so clean. I really enjoyed it.

Wines Crafted By Women With A Purpose

Susana Cueva Drumwright is a trailblazer in Napa Valley, California. As CEO and co-founder of Vida Valiente Winery and Foundation, she created an innovative model that merges luxury wine with educational philanthropy.

There are four wines in the Vida Valiente portfolio, all cabernet sauvignons made by 100-point winemaker Sam Kaplan. Money from the flagship wine supports first-generation, low-income college students. A daughter of Guatemalan and Mexican immigrants, her mission is to support students from similar backgrounds with mentoring and college tuition.

A single bottle of Vida-Valiente The Movement for wines crafted by womenVida-Valiente

$100 from each bottle of The Movement Cabernet ($250) goes to the foundation. It is a cabernet blend, using wine from all four Vida Valiente vineyards Including the prestigious Beckstoffer To Kalon. The wine gets rave reviews from critics.

More Wines Crafted By Women

Kimbery Jones is another Napa Valley wine entrepreneur. Originally in the film industry, she found herself in Napa every weekend, working harvests, learning about wine and finally establishing her own broker and distribution company.

But that's not all. When she learned about an old vine grenache vineyard in France that was in jeopardy of being ripped out and replanted with apricots, she used her savings to purchase it. Grapes from the vineyard nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees at the Spanish border are used in a couple of her wines.

Bottle of Tetu wine wtih a donkey on the labelKimbery Jones Selections


I'm partial to TÊTU ($25). It's 100% grenache with a Catalan donkey on the label, honoring the stubborn, determined old vines that persevere in the harsh climate. The wine has lots of character, with juicy red fruits, exotic spice notes and a succulent finish. It's a great value.

Stay tuned with more from Kimberly Jones in a new podcast and video blog that I'll be releasing soon. Cheers to Wine Wednesday.

International Women's DayWineWine Reviews
Gina Birch
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
