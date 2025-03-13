St. Patrick's day may be Monday but the parties are already underway in Fort Myers, Naples, Cape Coral and Punta Gorda. So you won't miss out on any fun, here are 10 ways to celebrate St. Patty's Day Weekend in SWFL and not all of them involve going green.

There are way too many parties taking place at bars and shopping centers all over the region to list here. You'll find some of the biggest celebrations below. And then there is the annual, legendary block party hosted by The Celtic Ray Public House in Punta Gorda. It attracts revelers from all over the region. However, it is not over the weekend but on St. Patty's Day itself, Monday.

Here Is Where To Celebrate St. Patty's Day Weekend In SWFL

Downtown Fort Myers St. Patty's Day Block Party

Wear your green and have some fun at this annual block party in downtown Fort Myers. It features live music, a kid's zone and of course beer and food. Many of the downtown restaurants and bars also have specials. Sunday, Noon to 8 pm. Free. Downtown Fort Myers. More info here.

49th Annual Naples St. Patty's Day Parade

The Naples St Patty's Day Parade is an annual tradition that starts 9:30 Saturday morning with a flag raising ceremony at The Dock Restaurant at Crayton Cove The parade steps off at 11 at the corner of 3rd Street South and 10th Ave in downtown. It turns East onto 5th Ave South and then East on 8th Street South to finish in front of the Naples City Hall. The event has grown over the years, raising money for music scholarships to local students. More info here.

Fort Myers Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

It's been three years since this annual parade has taken place on Fort Myers Beach. It steps off at 10am from Santini Plaza at the south end of the beach. Next, it travels north on Estero Blvd. to the Woman’s Club on Sterling Ave. This is where the big “tent event” takes place with music, entertainment and food trucks. An awards ceremony honors best parade floats too. Saturday 10am to 3pm. Free. More info here.

South Cape's ShamROCKED Pub Crawl

This walking pub crawl includes numerous bars and restaurants in the South Cape Business district. Each stop offers Irish-inspired food and drinks. Be sure to dress in you best leprahcaun and rainbow attire. Saturday 7pm to 11pm. More info here.

Musical Ways To Celebrate St. Patty's Day Weekend In SWFL

38 Special At Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

Enjoy the great seasonal weather and the music of this classic band Friday night. They take to the stage at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $58. The amphitheater is in Centennial Park along the banks of the Caloosahatchee River, downtown Fort Myers. More info here.

Estero Fest

The annual celebration of the Village of Estero is Saturday, featuring lots of live music, including a concert by the Ben Allen Band. Dine at food trucks and drink in the beer-and-wine garden. Kids activities are planned as well so the entire family can enjoy festivities. Bring a blanket and/or chairs. Saturday, 1pm to 8pm, Estero Community. Free. More info here.

Naples Seafood and Music Festival

It's the 4th year for this festival celebrating seafood and live music. Sample food from local restaurants and vendors, enjoy arts and crafts and music covering all genres. The fun starts at 4pm Friday, through 10pm. Then Saturday from 11am to 10pm, and Sunday from 11am to 6pm. 7035 Airport-Pulling Rd. Free. More info here.

Cape Coral Music & Arts Fusion Walk

This eclectic outdoor event features pop up shops for local vendors and artists of all kinds. Also enjoy lots of music at this family friendly event. 5pm to 9pm Saturday. Southeast 47th Terrace between Vincennes Boulevard and Southeast 15th Avenue, downtown Cape Coral. Free. More info here.

More Ways To Celebrate St. Patty's Day Weekend In SWFL

Pine Island Fest And Mullet Toss

Fish will be flying this weekend at the annual Island Fest and Mullet Toss in Pine Island. Join the competition or just watch. Also enjoy fishing seminars, local arts and crafts and local food vendors. Dress as a mermaid or pirate and compete for best costume. Saturday 10am to 5pm. Phillips Park Ball Field, Bokeelia. $5 donation. More info here.

Brew Fest and Classic Car Fest

Sample dozens of beers, enjoy live music and cool cars at this 3rd annual festival in Cape Coral. There will also be food trucks and more. Saturday, 1pm to 5pm behind The Cape Coral Museum of History. Tickets start at $35. Proceeds benefit the museum. More info here.