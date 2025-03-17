ContestsEvents

5 Laugh Out Loud Cat Videos

I love a good laugh, and animals are often a great source for them. As proof, check out these 5 laugh out loud cat videos. Even a dog person will…

Gina Birch
a 6 week old tabby kitten sitting in a cardboard box and yawning but it really looks like a happy smile for laugh out loud cat videos
Getty Images

I love a good laugh, and animals are often a great source for them. As proof, check out these 5 laugh out loud cat videos. Even a dog person will find these funny.

Cats are unique creatures. They are playful, fiercely independent but still demanding of attention, and extremely intelligent. They are entertained by the smallest thing and that in itself is funny.

black and white cat with its paw on the face of a woman for laugh out loud cat videosPhoto: Gina Birch

It's not a laugh out loud cat video but it is a laugh out loud cat moment. I was checking out the cat room at the Gulf Coast Humane Society a few years ago when this guy gave me a slap in the face, a couple of them as a matter of fact. He slapped everyone who walked by. I guess that's one way to get some attention. Hey, adopt me.

The TikTok Tuesday videos below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. You don't need to download anything either. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here.

Enjoy These 5 Laugh Out Loud Cat Videos

Cats-vs-Kids

Some of these had me literally laughing out loud. Kids are funny on their own. Add a cat into the mix and it's double the fun. Warning, some of the music used in these videos has not been edited so there are explicit lyrics. Just in case you are at work or showing to your own kids.

Cats-vs-Dogs

These videos play on the age-old rivalry between felines and canines. The faces of some of these dogs crack me up. These big guys scared of a tiny cat, with claws and attitude.

More Laugh Out Loud Cat Videos

Hello Human, I'm Home

When a dog wants in, he or she barks. A cat's meow is not as obvious when you are inside doing your thing, so they have to get creative. Who knew cats were so clever at getting attention as well as opening doors.

Cats And Screen Time

Does your cat watch television? My mom's cat did. She would sit at attention, just like a human would. Some of these videos are hilarious. Especially the cat swiping left or freaking out at the lion leaping.

Cat Thievery

If you've ever had food around a cat, or a dog for that matter, this is something you can relate to. They can be so sneaky sometimes. I love the clips where the cat is scolded and actually tries to pull it off as if they were only stretching.

Enjoy this laugh out loud cat videos and share with your friends.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
