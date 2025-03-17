‘Southern Fried Funeral’ At Cultural Park Theatre
Southern Fried Funeral is a delightful comedy set in the quirky town of New Edinburgh, Mississippi, running from March 21 to March 30, with shows from 3 PM to 7 PM, at Cultural Park Theatre in Cape Coral.
The story follows the sudden passing of Dewey Frye, a beloved local resident, and the misadventures that ensue when his family and friends gather for his funeral. As they navigate the chaos, the quirky characters find themselves in a series of hilarious situations, making for a fun and heartwarming experience. Don't miss out on this entertaining show full of laughter and unexpected twists!
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show on Saturday, March 29th!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 3/17/25 - 3/28/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $134
- Who is providing the prize: Cultural Park Theatre