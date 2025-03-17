‘Southern Fried Funeral’ At Cultural Park Theatre

Southern Fried Funeral is a delightful comedy set in the quirky town of New Edinburgh, Mississippi, running from March 21 to March 30, with shows from 3 PM to 7 PM, at Cultural Park Theatre in Cape Coral.

The story follows the sudden passing of Dewey Frye, a beloved local resident, and the misadventures that ensue when his family and friends gather for his funeral. As they navigate the chaos, the quirky characters find themselves in a series of hilarious situations, making for a fun and heartwarming experience. Don't miss out on this entertaining show full of laughter and unexpected twists!