Award-Winning Michael Jackson Musical “MJ” Coming to Fort Myers, Adds ASL Show

The smash hit musical MJ is coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall April 1-6.

This musical focuses on the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

The show will feature a special American Sign Language performance on April 5 at 2 p.m. While families can bring children, the show is best suited for ages 8 and up.

Broadway sensation Jamaal Fields-Green takes on the role of the King of Pop. The show shines under Christopher Wheeldon's Tony Award-winning direction and choreography. Two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage penned the story.

The creative team is packed with stars: Derek McLane handles set design, Natasha Katz works lighting magic, Paul Tazewell creates costumes, Gareth Owen manages sound, and Peter Nigrini delivers projection design.

Musical masterminds David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb reimagine Jackson's classics for the stage.