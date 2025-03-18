Major Road Projects Transform Southwest Florida With $80M in Interchange Updates

Since early 2021, workers tackled the $52.7 million Colonial Boulevard project, building a new Diverging Diamond Interchange. While the main construction is done, teams still need to finish the pavement, add signs, and get traffic lights working together by May 2025.

In Collier County, construction kicked off March 10, 2025, on a second diamond interchange where Pine Ridge Road meets I-75. This $27.5 million project will run until mid-2027.

Drivers can expect some lane closures at night near both locations. Work zones extend across I-75 and nearby roads while crews put in new traffic patterns.

The Colonial improvements cover 3.1 miles, adding new intersections at Six Mile Cypress Parkway and Forum Boulevard. These changes bring a Continuous Flow setup and a Superstreet design to help traffic move better.

Down the road, four I-75 interchanges in Collier County will get upgrades to handle more cars. Pine Ridge Road's makeover starts with moving utilities and basic groundwork.