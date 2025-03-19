Spring Break is hot and happening in Southwest Florida. As it cranks up, other annual events are winding down. Here are 10 things to do in Naples and Fort Myers this weekend that are good for the entire family.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for March 21st through March 23rd.

Things To Do In Naples And Fort Myers This Weekend

Baseball Spring Training

It's the last weekend to catch a Spring Training game in Southwest Florida. All three teams in the area see action this weekend. The Tampa Bay Rays are in Port Charlotte. In Fort Myers you can catch games hosted by the Minnesota Twins and The Boston Red Sox. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Vintage baseball game at Terry Park

Edison & Ford Winter Estates hosts its annual vintage "base ball" game at Terry Park in Fort Myers. Teams compete while wearing vintage uniforms and using the rules of 1860s. That also means using things such as wooden bats, and lemon-peel baseballs...no gloves. Saturday 11am, $5, 18 and under free. More info here.

Getty Images

Art In Naples And Fort Myers This Weekend



21st Annual Arts and Craft Festival in Gilchrist Park

Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda is a lovely backdrop for this big art show. Besides the gorgeous art covering all mediums and from artists around the country, there will be live music and food available. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Naples Downtown Art Fair

This big art show hosts more than 200 artists and vendors of all kinds. Find unique works of art for yourself or find that perfect gift for the person who has everything. Cambier Park, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free but donations are accepted. More info here.

More In Naples And Fort Myers This Weekend

Big Green EGGfest

It's the 6th Annual Big Green EGGfest by Sunshine Ace Hardware, celebrating all things grilling. In addition, the event raises money for local non-profits. Enjoy live music while you sample food, watch demos and cheer on both amateur and professional chefs as they compete for Grill Master of the Year. Saturday, 11am to 3pm, Riverside Park, Bonita Springs. Tickets start at $20. More info here.

11th Annual Naples Motorfest: Cars In Paradise

Organizers call it a day of "automotive bliss." Check out all kinds of cars and trucks, walk through the automotive marketplace, enjoy live music, food and lots more at this event geared to automotive enthusiasts. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Naples. Saturday 10AM to 3PM. Free. More info here.

Car Show For Veterans

Cars are also the order of the day for this show in Cape Coral. Besides cars there will be live music, arts and crafts, food and other vendors. Proceeds benefit housing for veterans. The festivities take place at the German American Social Club in Cape Coral. Saturday, 11am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Getty Images

Fort Myers’ Fake Fest

The third-annual music fest is back with a fun lineup of tribute bands covering the music of rock-n-roll greats like Nirvana, Aerosmith, AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne. Besides music, food trucks will be on site. Saturday, 4pm to 11:30pm. The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon, Fort Myers. Tickets start at $30. More info here.

Downtown Fort Myers Music Walk

This event takes place the third Friday of every month. Downtown Fort Myers comes alive with music. You'll find musicians and bands everywhere so be sure to check out the galleries, bars and restaurants on the side streets too. Friday 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Walk Wiggle Wag and Run

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting its 4th Annual Walk Wiggle Wag and Run on Saturday. It is a timed 5k Run and Fun Walk to benefit the animals. In addition, there is a one-mile dog friendly “strut” around the neighborhood. Enjoy music, food, vendors, prizes and more. Fun starts at 8am. Register online. More info here.