Coastal Village Student Housing Complex Sold for $72.3M

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors handled the sale of Coastal Village, a popular student apartment complex near Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, in a major $72.3 million deal. The price…

Rebecca Allen
Students carrying boxes on a staircase. Moving into their new place.
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors handled the sale of Coastal Village, a popular student apartment complex near Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, in a major $72.3 million deal. The price breaks down to $361,750 per unit and $90,438 per bed.

Located just minutes from campus on 21 acres, the community houses 800 students. Built in 2004, it remains one of the three main student housing options serving the university.

Units come with four bedrooms and private bathrooms, plus options for upgrades like granite countertops and stainless appliances. Students enjoy a range of amenities, including a pool, fitness center, study rooms, and a convenient campus shuttle service.

Florida Gulf Coast University numbers have grown 11% since 2019, reaching over 16,000 students and a strong demand for housing.

JBM has a solid presence in Southwest Florida, having closed over $20 billion worth of deals in the area.

FGCUFort MyersReal Estate
