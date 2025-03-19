Justin Timberlake’s High-Flying Comedy: ‘Welcome to JT Live 25 Air!’
Why just sit back and relax when you can turn your private jet into an in-flight comedy show? That’s exactly what Justin Timberlake did in a TikTok video. Instead of just enjoying the ride, he grabbed the intercom and transformed into a flight attendant for his own makeshift airline, “JT Live 25 South American Air.”
With a notebook, Timberlake delivered his version of a pre-flight announcement. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to JT Live 25 Southern American Air,” he greeted, while the actual flight attendants continued their duties. He even gave an impromptu safety demo, explaining how to use life jackets—before throwing in a cheeky remark: “If you have any questions, keep them to yourself.” Of course, he quickly followed up with his signature charm, adding, “Just kidding, please ask the crew.”
But the fun didn’t stop there. Timberlake, fully committed to his temporary airline gig, mapped out the flight route with his own comedic twist. Listing off the countries they’d fly over before landing in Argentina, he wrapped up the bit with, “Thank you for flying JT Live 25 Air. It’s gonna be lit.”
And because one mid-air stunt wasn’t enough, Timberlake later turned the jet into his personal putting green. In a tribute to Tiger Woods, he sank a long putt right on the plane. “We love you, Big (Tiger emoji)!!!” he wrote in the caption. “Get well soon!”