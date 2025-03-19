ContestsEvents

Justin Timberlake’s High-Flying Comedy: ‘Welcome to JT Live 25 Air!’

Why just sit back and relax when you can turn your private jet into an in-flight comedy show? That’s exactly what Justin Timberlake did in a TikTok video. Instead of…

Kayla Morgan
Justin Timberlake attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Why just sit back and relax when you can turn your private jet into an in-flight comedy show? That’s exactly what Justin Timberlake did in a TikTok video. Instead of just enjoying the ride, he grabbed the intercom and transformed into a flight attendant for his own makeshift airline, “JT Live 25 South American Air.”

With a notebook, Timberlake delivered his version of a pre-flight announcement. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to JT Live 25 Southern American Air,” he greeted, while the actual flight attendants continued their duties. He even gave an impromptu safety demo, explaining how to use life jackets—before throwing in a cheeky remark: “If you have any questions, keep them to yourself.” Of course, he quickly followed up with his signature charm, adding, “Just kidding, please ask the crew.”

But the fun didn’t stop there. Timberlake, fully committed to his temporary airline gig, mapped out the flight route with his own comedic twist. Listing off the countries they’d fly over before landing in Argentina, he wrapped up the bit with, “Thank you for flying JT Live 25 Air. It’s gonna be lit.”

And because one mid-air stunt wasn’t enough, Timberlake later turned the jet into his personal putting green. In a tribute to Tiger Woods, he sank a long putt right on the plane. “We love you, Big (Tiger emoji)!!!” he wrote in the caption. “Get well soon!”

Justin Timberlake
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Dua Lipa Rocks Tour Stop with Surprise AC/DC Cover: ‘Highway to Hell’
MusicDua Lipa Rocks Tour Stop with Surprise AC/DC Cover: ‘Highway to Hell’Kayla Morgan
Ed Sheeran performs at Mt Smart Stadium wearing a black shirt
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 19Yvette Delacruz
This Day in Top 40 History: March 18
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 18Yvette Delacruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect