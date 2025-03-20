ContestsEvents

Southwest Florida Symphony: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Join the Southwest Florida Symphony on March 29, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Barbara B. Mann PAH, for a unique performance featuring Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, a Frankie Valli and…

Diana Beasley

Join the Southwest Florida Symphony on March 29, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Barbara B. Mann PAH, for a unique performance featuring Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Jersey Boys Medley, and Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring. Conducted by Steven Jarvi and featuring guest violinist Soobeen Lee, this concert pairs the timeless beauty of Baroque music with the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli. It's a memorable blend of classical and pop that will captivate and surprise!

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 3/17/25 - 3/26/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $
  • Who is providing the prize:  SWFL Symphony
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallSymphony
Diana BeasleyEditor
