Southwest Florida Symphony: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Join the Southwest Florida Symphony on March 29, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Barbara B. Mann PAH, for a unique performance featuring Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Jersey Boys Medley, and Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring. Conducted by Steven Jarvi and featuring guest violinist Soobeen Lee, this concert pairs the timeless beauty of Baroque music with the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli. It's a memorable blend of classical and pop that will captivate and surprise!