ContestsEvents

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Drop Joint Album ‘I Said I Love You First’ with New Music Video

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just released their first full-length album together, I Said I Love You First, a heartfelt celebration of their love story. Coming just months after their…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just released their first full-length album together, I Said I Love You First, a heartfelt celebration of their love story. Coming just months after their engagement, the album takes listeners through every chapter—from life before they met to falling in love and even looking ahead to the future.

But that’s not all! The couple also dropped a brand-new music video for their song Younger and Hotter Than Me.” At first listen, it might sound like a breakup song about an ex moving on with someone younger, but Selena and Benny revealed it actually has multiple meanings—one of them being the experience of growing up as a former child star.

Selena shared on Instagram that their album explores “the softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us.” She described “Younger and Hotter Than Me” as “a special song for both of us” and teased its music video, which features her in a sweatshirt, walking through a studio lot and passing young actors in costume or filming scenes.

As for the album’s title? There’s a sweet backstory. “It’s just factual. It just is actually what went down, and it describes us,” Selena told Rolling Stone. “This whole project embodies his stories combined with my stories. They have meanings that are really just personal to both of us. So one song could actually mean two different things. And I think it was just really cute. I think it was probably your idea. But, yeah, guilty as charged. I said ‘I love you’ first.”

Benny added, “She did. I’m just happy to be along for the ride, I’ll tell you that much. I’m happy. Put me in, Coach. I’m doing whatever it takes.”

Benny BlancoSelena Gomez
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Pat Benatar: The Time She Got ‘Violent’ in a Recording Studio
MusicPat Benatar: The Time She Got ‘Violent’ in a Recording StudioErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: March 21
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 21
Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Team Up for ‘Just Us’: Fans Are Losing It
MusicJack Harlow & Doja Cat Team Up for ‘Just Us’: Fans Are Losing ItKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect