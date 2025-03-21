Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Drop Joint Album ‘I Said I Love You First’ with New Music Video
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just released their first full-length album together, I Said I Love You First, a heartfelt celebration of their love story. Coming just months after their…
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just released their first full-length album together, I Said I Love You First, a heartfelt celebration of their love story. Coming just months after their engagement, the album takes listeners through every chapter—from life before they met to falling in love and even looking ahead to the future.
But that’s not all! The couple also dropped a brand-new music video for their song “Younger and Hotter Than Me.” At first listen, it might sound like a breakup song about an ex moving on with someone younger, but Selena and Benny revealed it actually has multiple meanings—one of them being the experience of growing up as a former child star.
Selena shared on Instagram that their album explores “the softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us.” She described “Younger and Hotter Than Me” as “a special song for both of us” and teased its music video, which features her in a sweatshirt, walking through a studio lot and passing young actors in costume or filming scenes.
As for the album’s title? There’s a sweet backstory. “It’s just factual. It just is actually what went down, and it describes us,” Selena told Rolling Stone. “This whole project embodies his stories combined with my stories. They have meanings that are really just personal to both of us. So one song could actually mean two different things. And I think it was just really cute. I think it was probably your idea. But, yeah, guilty as charged. I said ‘I love you’ first.”
Benny added, “She did. I’m just happy to be along for the ride, I’ll tell you that much. I’m happy. Put me in, Coach. I’m doing whatever it takes.”