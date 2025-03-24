Last week it was all about cats for TikTok Tuesday. Out of fairness to all animal lovers, now here are 5 laugh out loud dog videos. Dogs are not only cute and loyal, but they are also quite funny at times and here is proof. Just in case you needed some.

The videos below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. You don't need to download anything either. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here.

Enjoy These 5 Laugh Out Loud Dog Videos

Dancing Dogs

This one almost needs to have the sound on. The music is part of the humor. When you hear the beats and then see the dogs in action, it all comes together in a happy storm.

Dogs And Stairs

Stairs can be hard for humans to navigate. They can be especially hard when you have four legs. It doesn't matter if those legs are long or short, it appears the challengers are real.

Dog Costumes

There is nothing quite as cute as a dog in costume. The dog might not think so. But humans sure do. This compilation rounds up some good ones.

More Laugh Out Loud Dog Videos

Dog Imitators

Dogs are quite good at mimicking actions and sounds. I had no idea chicken sounds were so popular with dogs. Emergency sirens too, which kind of makes sense. But that's not all, as you will see here. Sound on for this one too.

Funny Faces

Some dogs have naturally funny faces and looks. Others seem to manipulate them. So do their humans. These will make you laugh. It's another compilation.