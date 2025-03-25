ContestsEvents

Florida Population Surge Drives Major Growth in Southwest Region

Southwest Florida’s population jumped by a remarkable 37% since 2010, part of a statewide boom that pushed Florida to 23.4 million residents in 2024. The state led national growth rankings,…

Rebecca Allen
Sunset aerial sky view of Vanderbilt Beach and the ocean in Naples, Florida
Getty Royalty Free

Southwest Florida's population jumped by a remarkable 37% since 2010, part of a statewide boom that pushed Florida to 23.4 million residents in 2024. The state led national growth rankings, grabbing four spots among America's five fastest-growing metro areas between 2022 and 2023.

"The Pine Island Road corridor from Del Prado to I-75 – that is what is driving that growth. That is where the land is available," said Gary Tasman, CEO & principal broker for Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida, to North Fort Myers Neighbor.

In North Fort Myers, Mast Capital and BLG Capitals Advisors are turning a vacant shopping center into a 320-unit luxury apartment complex along N. Cleveland Avenue. Within two decades, a new interchange through Conservation 20/20 land will improve access to the area.

Lee County crews plan to upgrade roads and utilities, paid for by fees from new construction. Future plans also include a Slater Road interchange to help Cape Coral traffic move better.

Visitors poured into Florida in record numbers, spending $127.7 billion in 2024, supporting 2.1 million jobs across the state.

While building costs might cause short slowdowns, experts expect things to pick up by 2026.

Southwest Florida
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Water Taxi Service Returns to Fort Myers Beach After Hurricane Ian
Local NewsWater Taxi Service Returns to Fort Myers Beach After Hurricane IanRebecca Allen
Estero Traffic Study Shows 179 Crashes at Most Dangerous Intersection
Local NewsEstero Traffic Study Shows 179 Crashes at Most Dangerous IntersectionRebecca Allen
Frankie Valli attends the ceremony honoring Frankie Valli &amp; The Four Seasons with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 03, 2024
Local NewsFrankie Valli Plans Final Tour Stop at Barbara B. Mann Hall in 2025Rebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect