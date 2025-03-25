Florida Population Surge Drives Major Growth in Southwest Region

Southwest Florida's population jumped by a remarkable 37% since 2010, part of a statewide boom that pushed Florida to 23.4 million residents in 2024. The state led national growth rankings, grabbing four spots among America's five fastest-growing metro areas between 2022 and 2023.

"The Pine Island Road corridor from Del Prado to I-75 – that is what is driving that growth. That is where the land is available," said Gary Tasman, CEO & principal broker for Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida, to North Fort Myers Neighbor.

In North Fort Myers, Mast Capital and BLG Capitals Advisors are turning a vacant shopping center into a 320-unit luxury apartment complex along N. Cleveland Avenue. Within two decades, a new interchange through Conservation 20/20 land will improve access to the area.

Lee County crews plan to upgrade roads and utilities, paid for by fees from new construction. Future plans also include a Slater Road interchange to help Cape Coral traffic move better.

Visitors poured into Florida in record numbers, spending $127.7 billion in 2024, supporting 2.1 million jobs across the state.