Frankie Valli Plans Final Tour Stop at Barbara B. Mann Hall in 2025

Music legend Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on April 11 as part of The Last Encores Tour.

Now 90, the famed singer brings his classic sound to Fort Myers. Fans can grab tickets starting August 9, with prices ranging from $71.50 to $171.50.

Over six incredible decades, Valli's voice brought life to hits like Sherry, Walk Like a Man, and Can't Take My Eyes Off You. His music featured in Grease, Dirty Dancing, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Artists across all genres have covered more than 200 versions of his songs.