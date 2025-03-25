Frankie Valli Plans Final Tour Stop at Barbara B. Mann Hall in 2025
Music legend Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on April 11 as part of The Last Encores Tour.
Now 90, the famed singer brings his classic sound to Fort Myers. Fans can grab tickets starting August 9, with prices ranging from $71.50 to $171.50.
Over six incredible decades, Valli's voice brought life to hits like Sherry, Walk Like a Man, and Can't Take My Eyes Off You. His music featured in Grease, Dirty Dancing, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Artists across all genres have covered more than 200 versions of his songs.
The hit musical Jersey Boys chronicles Valli's journey to stardom. Since its 2005 debut, this Broadway hit has entertained millions worldwide and took home four Tony Awards, including best musical in 2006.