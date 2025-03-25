ContestsEvents

Frankie Valli Plans Final Tour Stop at Barbara B. Mann Hall in 2025

Music legend Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on April 11 as part of The Last Encores Tour. Now 90, the famed singer brings his…

Rebecca Allen
Frankie Valli attends the ceremony honoring Frankie Valli &amp; The Four Seasons with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 03, 2024
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Music legend Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on April 11 as part of The Last Encores Tour.

Now 90, the famed singer brings his classic sound to Fort Myers. Fans can grab tickets starting August 9, with prices ranging from $71.50 to $171.50.

Over six incredible decades, Valli's voice brought life to hits like SherryWalk Like a Man, and Can't Take My Eyes Off You. His music featured in GreaseDirty Dancing, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Artists across all genres have covered more than 200 versions of his songs.

The hit musical Jersey Boys chronicles Valli's journey to stardom. Since its 2005 debut, this Broadway hit has entertained millions worldwide and took home four Tony Awards, including best musical in 2006.

