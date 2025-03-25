Water Taxi Service Returns to Fort Myers Beach After Hurricane Ian

The brand-new, custom-built Silver King Dolphin and Beach Taxi is back, carrying visitors between Tarpon Point Marina and Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane Ian destroyed the original taxi.

The Silver King Dolphin and Beach Taxi, which fits 48 passengers, operates daily from The Westin Cape Coral Resort. It leaves at 10 a.m. for Snug Harbor Marina and returns at 2:30 p.m.

"As part of our commitment to waterfront well-being and effortless exploration, our Tarpon Point Marina team has worked tirelessly to have this brand-new custom build boat created, allowing guests and locals to enjoy the natural beauty of our coastal waters once again,” said Elyzabeth Spires, marketing manager at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village to Cape Coral Breeze.

Riders may see dolphins and diverse wildlife during the 45-minute trip. This water route bypasses busy roads, taking tourists straight to beach spots while reducing traffic jams during peak season. Resort guests travel free, while others pay a fee.

To celebrate the taxi's return, The Westin Cape Coral resort is offering the "Beach Within Reach" package, which includes a $25 credit plus 15% off spring break stays through April.