It's the final weekend of March and there is no shortage of fun to be had. Here are 6 family friendly SWFL weekend events for a good time.

Spring Break festivities continue for some folks. Local beaches are expected to be bustling once again. Good news for traffic relief, a water taxi from Cape Coral to Fort Myers Beach is set to resume operations for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Get the latest here.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for March 28th through March 30th. Please share with your friends too.

6 Family Friendly SWFL Weekend Events

14th Annual BBQ Bands & Brew

Southwest Florida pit masters compete for Best BBQ while attendees sample their food. Enjoy live music with Ben Allen Band headlining the entertainment. In addition, lots of activities for the kids are also planned. Proceeds support Builder's Care which helps elderly and disabled homeowners among other things. Sunday, 11am to 6pm. Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, downtown Fort Myers. Tickets start at $10 in advance. More info here.

Hugs Naples Ukelele Festival and Concert

Whether you know how to play or have always wanted to play a ukelele, this event has something for you. There are workshops, jam sessions, and live performances. Organizers promise lots of hugs too, if you need one. Norris Center in Naples. Saturday, Noon to 9pm. More info here.

Musical Family Friendly SWFL Weekend Events

Alva Country Days Festival

Celebrating community and small-town fun, this annual festival includes food, agriculture, entertainment and more in this community just east of Fort Myers. Saturday 1pm to 7:30pm. Free. Grounds adjacent to Alva Church of God. More info here.

PULL Music Festival

This is a feel-good music festival with food, vendors and more. The musical lineup features Yohan Marley, grandson of reggae great Bob Marley. Bring a chair and settle in for the evening Saturday 2pm to midnight. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, Port Charlotte. $25. More info here.

PULL music festival

More Family Friendly SWFL Weekend Events

Next Level Street Art

See the work of 12 nationally known artists this weekend in Fort Myers. However, their work won't be in galleries. You will see it on the streets and buildings. The show is also interactive. Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 2pm. Free. More info here.

National Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony