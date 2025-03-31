Alicia Keys Applauds Gracie Abrams & Her All-Female Team at Women’s Event

Alicia Keys just gave Gracie Abrams the ultimate shoutout—and honestly, we love to see it! At the She Is the Music’s Women Sharing the Spotlight event on Thursday (March 27) at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles, Keys took the stage to celebrate Abrams and her powerhouse, all-female team, according to Just Jared.

The night was all about honoring women who are making waves in the music industry, and Alicia couldn’t have been more excited about it.

“Thursday was such a beautiful night! A dream come true!!” she shared on Instagram later. “An evening dedicated to celebrating exceptional women for their remarkable achievement, contribution and impact in music✨Cheers to all 50 honorees, each one also brought a rising star with them💥💥💥”

She also emphasized why supporting each other is the key to success: “Founded in the ethos that when we make more space for each other, bring more women into the room, we create a vibrant spirit and ecosystem of mentorship, growth and opportunity — together.”

On stage, Alicia was all about celebrating the way Gracie is leading by example. “When I found out that she has, like, 40 women who are a part of her team…this is the living embodiment, the walking the walk, the breathing the breath, the doing the thing that we’re talking about,” Alicia said. “Because it’s one thing to talk about it, it’s another thing to actually live it and breathe it and execute it and be it and believe in it…this all female-led team is still an exception in this business, and this is a reminder that we belong in every room, we belong at every table, and we should be leading every conversation.”

Gracie, clearly moved by the moment, quoted legendary anthropologist Margaret Mead while accepting her honor:

“It’s an interesting time to be a woman in America and I firmly believe that the way we survive and thrive is by leading together, by sticking our necks out for each other – especially when it’s difficult – and by being in community as much as possible,” she said. “To improvise off Margaret Mead if you’ll allow: ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed WOMEN can change the world. In fact it’s the only thing that ever has.’”