ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Beginnings — The Ultimate Chicago Tribute Band

Thursday, April 10th at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show Beginnings formed in 2002 as a musical tribute to the…

Diana Beasley

Thursday, April 10th at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show

Beginnings formed in 2002 as a musical tribute to the super-group Chicago. The band makes its home in the New York City metro area and regularly performs for highly enthusiastic and loyal audiences all over the United States. Beginnings performs accurate versions of Chicago’s classic chart-smashing hits (and even a few rare gems) from across their fifty-plus year songbook. Fueled by world class musicianship and a passion for performance, the band is a live music experience not to be missed. The group’s love of the music, their fans, and each other makes for an outstanding and electrifying show every time. Come see the band live, and they promise to “Make You Smile”!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 3/31/25 - 4/4/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $122
  • Who is providing the prize:  Barbara B. Mann PAH
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallChicago
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival
ContestsBusch Gardens Food and Wine FestivalDiana Beasley
Micky Dolenz at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
ContestsMicky Dolenz at Seminole Casino Hotel ImmokaleeDiana Beasley
Sunny 106.3 Basketball Mayhem presented by The Good Feet Store
ContestsSunny 106.3 Basketball Mayhem presented by The Good Feet StoreDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect