Fort Myers Beach Foundation Plans Viva Las Vegas Casino Night Fundraiser for April

The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation is hosting its yearly "Viva Las Vegas" gala on April 12 at DiamondHead Beach Resort. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online.

"Due to high demand, the event is selling out quickly," noted Janeen Paulauskis of the Barefoot Event Group to the Fort Myers Beach Observer and Bulletin. "Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest Vegas attire and to 'double down on generosity.'"

Sponsored by the King Family Foundation, this Vegas-style evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Guests can test their luck at gaming tables while enjoying live music, heavy hors d'oueuvres, a cash bar, and a dessert table. Some lucky winners might score trips to Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, or even an exciting NASCAR driving experience.

The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation played a crucial role in helping out after Hurricane Ian and during COVID-19, providing essential help for schools, health initiatives, and local culture.

The funds raised will help two important causes: Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Voices for Kids. If you can't make it to the event, you can still help by bidding online for travel packages or making a direct donation. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all donations are tax-deductible.