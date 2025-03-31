Kevin Cronin on Being Excluded from REO Speedwagon Hometown Show

It's 2025, and it's still stunning that some of the biggest drama in the classic rock world is coming from REO Speedwagon. Following the announcement of the band's June 14 hometown show in Champaign, Ill., singer Kevin Cronin has weighed in on being excluded from the show.



The topic of the show was brought up in the comment section of a post on Cronin's Facebook page about his appearance on the 2026 Rock Legends Cruise. A fan wrote, "I'll be thinking about you on June 14 at honoring the legends of REO Speedwagon with Terry [Luttrell] and Mike [Murphy] singing. Sure would nice if you were to attend."



Cronin replied to the fan, "The organizers of the Champaign event could have picked a date when all of the former members of REO were available to participate. Instead, they chose June 14, 2025, a date where it was public knowledge that I was previously committed to perform with Styx and Kevin Cronin Band in Bend, Oregon."



He continued, "Bottom line, I am being asked to participate in an event on a date when I can’t possibly be there in person. And then being falsely accused of turning down the invitation. I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this. After all, I have done to help build the legacy of REO Speedwagon, I feel I have earned and deserve to be included in any event honoring that legacy. Instead, I have been knowingly excluded."



Cronin concluded, "PS. 35-year REO veterans Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt were not even shown the respect of being invited to the Champaign event."



Bassist Bruce Hall announced this show earlier in March via Facebook. Hall wrote in his post, "So excited for this ONE night only event, back where it all began, in MY hometown! Looking forward to reminiscing, rockin with the founding fathers, and saying a proper goodbye. Most importantly, this celebration benefits the REO Speedwagon Foundation for rare GU cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center. I truly believe Gary is proud and smiling down on us. Let’s Rock!"