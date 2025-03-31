ContestsEvents
Micky Dolenz at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Micky Dolenz, the iconic voice of The Monkees, continues to captivate audiences with his timeless music. Known…

Saturday, April 12th

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show

Micky Dolenz, the iconic voice of The Monkees, continues to captivate audiences with his timeless music. Known for hits like “I’m a Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville,” Micky has sold over 65 million records and remains a beloved figure in music. His recent projects include Dolenz Sings R.E.M. (2023) and his book I’m Told I Had A Good Time. Micky Dolenz proves that his talent and passion for music are as strong as ever.

To purchase your ticket or learn more about this show, click here!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 3/31/25 - 4/4/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $196
  • Who is providing the prize:  Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
