Micky Dolenz at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Micky Dolenz, the iconic voice of The Monkees, continues to captivate audiences with his timeless music. Known for hits like “I’m a Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville,” Micky has sold over 65 million records and remains a beloved figure in music. His recent projects include Dolenz Sings R.E.M. (2023) and his book I’m Told I Had A Good Time. Micky Dolenz proves that his talent and passion for music are as strong as ever.