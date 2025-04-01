Today is a day renowned for pranks. For some fun ideas to help you pull one or two off, here are 5 foodie April Fools pranks to try for TikTok Tuesday and beyond.

Some of these are silly while others could be considered kind of gross. But all have potential to be hilarious when pulled on the right person or people.

The videos below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. You don't need to download anything either. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here. They are all harmless to those on the other side of the prank.

Hopefully they will inspire you if you are trying to think of something fun to pull on your friends, family and coworkers.

Enjoy These 5 Foodie April Fools Pranks

Brownie Prank

This prank is a great play on words. It's silly and fairly easy to pull off, even last minute. You can even throw this together with minimal prep at your desk. It's fun for kids too.

Another Brownie Prank

This one is a little more sinister as far as pranks go and psyching out your friends. You never know what ingredients are included in homemade brownies. This one will have you looking underneath them for the rest of your life.

More Foodie April Fools Pranks

Eeeewwww Mayo

OK, this one would gross me out if I were to witness it. I might even gag and I don't hate may. However, if you have a friend or significant other who does not like mayonnaise, this is the ultimate prank. Bonus, it looks like it would actually taste good for you.

This Is Just Mean

Oh the excitement of biting into a beautiful cake pop. Oh the horrible disappointment to find a miniature, stinky cabbage inside rather than sweet cake. I would love to pull this one over on my nephews. There would for sure be gagging involved.

The Ultimate Swap

This is another harmless prank that doesn't take a lot of effort. It might be a good way to send a message to family members and friends who are you encouraging to improve their diet.