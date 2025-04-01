Ed Sheeran’s ‘Morning Routine’ Has Fans Noticing His Tattoos
Ed Sheeran shared a TikTok of his morning routine—except it wasn’t exactly his own. Instead, the singer appeared to be parodying fitness influencer Hall, who recently went viral for completing an intense morning ritual before 9:30 a.m.
"Everyone saying I look like I’m aging in reverse. Here’s my morning routine. #saratoga #realblokesdopilates #NewMusic," Sheeran captioned the post, which was set to his upcoming single "Azizam."
The video begins with Sheeran waking up at 6:40 a.m., guitar conveniently in bed beside him, before submerging his face into a bowl of ice-cold Saratoga Spring Water—just like Hall. He then goes through a series of exercises, gets a massage, and moves into his hygiene routine, where things take an unconventional turn. Inspired by Hall’s banana peel facial, Sheeran rubs clementine peels on his skin, puts the fruit up his nostrils, and even brushes his teeth with hot sauce.
By 8:11 a.m., he’s dressed, having breakfast, making a list of “side quests,” and listening to his new track—wrapping up his morning well before most people have started their day.
While many fans appreciated the satire, others were more focused on something unexpected: Sheeran’s tattoos. Though his body ink has been part of his signature look for years, the shirtless clips in his video offered a rare glimpse of just how many he has.
"I always forget he’s actually fully tatted," one follower commented. Another added: "How did I not know that Ed Sheeran was TATTEDDDD."
In an October 2024 GQ interview, Sheeran shared details about his tattoos, including the “Red” ink on his arm in honor of Taylor Swift’s album and the newborn footprints of his children, Lyra and Jupiter.