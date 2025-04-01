Lee County Has 2,192 Students Without Homes as Local Groups Step Up To Help

The latest numbers show that 2,192 Lee County students don't have stable housing as defined under the McKinney-Vento Act rules.

Organizations like Helping Hands are taking action to deliver vital supplies, including clothing, food, and hygiene kits, to homeless children to help restore their sense of dignity and well-being.

"We forget the children," said Ilona Leffingwell from Helping Hands to Fox 4 News. "You know, when people talk about homelessness, they think of the adults."

Stories like the Martini family's give hope to others. After three tough years without a home, they finally got housing through a U.S. Housing Department program. The family of 15, including eight kids, had struggled after recent storms.