Les Miserables Hits Fort Myers Later This Month
Les Miserables will be showing at the Fort Myers’ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall from April 15-20. Cameron Mackintosh presents this iteration of the Tony Award-winning musical, bringing fresh energy to…
Cameron Mackintosh presents this iteration of the Tony Award-winning musical, bringing fresh energy to the original version crafted by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg.
Set in 1800s France, this musical touches audiences through stories of redemption as characters struggle for justice. People everywhere know its iconic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, and Master of the House, by heart.
With over 130 million people in 53 countries and 438 cities experiencing its magic, this musical has been performed in 22 different languages, cementing its place as one of the most beloved productions globally.