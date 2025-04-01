ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Les Miserables Hits Fort Myers Later This Month

Les Miserables will be showing at the Fort Myers’ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall from April 15-20. Cameron Mackintosh presents this iteration of the Tony Award-winning musical, bringing fresh energy to…

Rebecca Allen
The cast of Les Miserables performs onstage during the 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Les Miserables will be showing at the Fort Myers' Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall from April 15-20.

Cameron Mackintosh presents this iteration of the Tony Award-winning musical, bringing fresh energy to the original version crafted by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg.

Set in 1800s France, this musical touches audiences through stories of redemption as characters struggle for justice. People everywhere know its iconic songs, I Dreamed a DreamOn My OwnBring Him HomeOne Day More, and Master of the House, by heart.

With over 130 million people in 53 countries and 438 cities experiencing its magic, this musical has been performed in 22 different languages, cementing its place as one of the most beloved productions globally.

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallTheatre
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Luke Bryan Sets JetBlue Park Concert Date for Summer 2025
Local NewsLuke Bryan Sets JetBlue Park Concert Date for Summer 2025Diana Beasley
Mary Collante (L) and Zunilda Boone along with other members of the Florida Immigrant Coalition prepare to go door to door looking to sign up voters during a voter registration drive
Local NewsNorth Fort Myers High School Leads Lee County Voter Registration Drive With 869 New VotersRebecca Allen
Mighty Mussels Announce Saturday Special Events, Bluey Characters Coming for 2025 Season
Local NewsMighty Mussels Announce Saturday Special Events, Bluey Characters Coming for 2025 SeasonRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect