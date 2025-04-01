Les Miserables Hits Fort Myers Later This Month

Les Miserables will be showing at the Fort Myers' Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall from April 15-20.

Cameron Mackintosh presents this iteration of the Tony Award-winning musical, bringing fresh energy to the original version crafted by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg.

Set in 1800s France, this musical touches audiences through stories of redemption as characters struggle for justice. People everywhere know its iconic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, and Master of the House, by heart.