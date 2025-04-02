It's a new month and time for a new event calendar for those who love and are looking for food and wine adventures. Here is where you'll find an ongoing list of April wining and dining events in SWFL.

Some establishments are still finalizing plans, so this is a work in progress. Check back periodically for updates. Finally, if you see something that sparks your interest RSVP as soon as possible. Most of these have limited seating and often sell out.

In the meantime, if you can't make any these events but want to do try something fun at home, here are five wine and food pairings that might just inspire you to create your own April wining and dining events in SWFL. Invite a few friends over, try some new recipes and new wines to compliment them.

Charles Krug Limited Release Rosé 2023

Photo: Gina Birch

I tried this new release on a visit to Charles Krug winery in Napa last month and loved it. A great wine for spring and summer, it is dry with notes of strawberry. This was a tasting stop along the Napa Wine Train so we did not have food with this wine. Video here. However, I would pair it with seafood, quiche and/or a fruit and cheese plate. $48

Attems Pinot Grigio 2021

Photo: Gina Birch

A friend of mine nearly turned her nose up when I opened this but quickly changed her mind after the first taste. Not all pinot grigios are simple, poolside wines. This one had nice structure and a lovely note of spice on the finish. AND it's an older vintage to boot. $23

Valle Dell'Acate IL Moro Nero d'Avola

Photo: Gina Birch

Nero d'Avola is a signature red grape of Sicily. This has such a great bouquet of red fruit. That fruit was on the palate as well, along with some spice. The tannins were mild, and there was a good amount of acid without being overwhelming. This was delicious with sausage and peppers. $19.99

Vina Carmen Delanz Apalta Carmenere 2022

Photo: Gina Birch

I enjoy a good carmenere from Chile because I find them to be versatile. This one supported my beliefs brilliantly. It is bold and beautiful with juicy dark fruit and balanced herbal qualities.

Besides carmenere, you'll find a little syrah, petite verdot and cabernet sauvignon blended in. I had it with a nosh board at a friend's house. It included everything from pork bao buns and steak bites to a variety of cheeses, jam spreads, and cured meats. The wine went with all. $30

Oakville Ranch Napa Valley 2018

Photo: Gina Birch

This is a gorgeous wine from Napa. It is silky, sexy and while it's good to drink now will age elegantly. This is Oakville Ranch's signature Bordeaux blend. I got to try it overlooking the vineyards last month and it was magical. Video here. We did not have food, but I would serve it with braised or grilled beef. $225

Next, April Wining And Dining Events In SWFL

Nosh On Naples Bay

Nosh is a beautiful waterfront restaurant on Naples Bay. The chef owned spot is hosting popular Sonoma, California winemaker Clay Mauritson for a special wine lunch. Thursday April 3rd, from 1-3. More info here.

Lee County Alliance For The Arts

A Feast For The Senses is a food and wine dinner unlike any others, and it takes place in the gallery of the Lee County Alliance For The Arts in Fort Myers. Five of the best SWFL chefs each tackle one of the five senses for their dish. Each dish has a surprise or two to compliment that sense. The dish is also paired with a specialty cocktail or glass of wine. The event is also a fund raiser for programs of the Alliance. Saturday, April 5th. More info here.

Lee County Alliance for the Arts

Old Vines Supper Club

There are two Old Vines, one is a restaurant and wine bar in Mercato in North Naples. In addition, there is Old Vines Supper Club is on Davis Blvd near downtown. Make sure you arrive at the correct spot for these events. Reservations required. More info here

4/2 Foxen Vineyard and Winery owner Jenny Williamson Dore

4/9 Bravium proprietor Derek Rohlffs

4/16 Selby Vineyards owner and winemaker Susie Selby

More April Wining And Dining Events In SWFL

Freedom Fine Cigars

This Naples bar is hosting a non-smoking event where you can taste wine and meet California winemaker Susie Selby. The event is Monday 4/14. Only $10 to taste four wines. More info here.

Naples Wine Collection

This retailer is one of the premiere spots in Naples and Southwest Florida to learn about wine. They also have a restaurant on site to make dinners easy. The calendar will likely continue to book up. As of now, here is what to RSVP for in April. More info here.

Stag's Leap Wine Dinner 4/9

Vichino's Cafe and Wine Bar

Vichino's is in a small strip mall along U.S.41 in Bonita Springs, Bonita Commons. The coffee bar also has a nice selection of wine and calendar full of events. Some of those events involve wine and sunset wine cruises. More info here.

Italian Sunset Wine Tasting Cruise, 4/16

Golden Rind Cheese And Wine

This small cheese shop in Fort Myers has an eclectic wine selection too. They have numerous tasting events and seminars, many of which are sit down. You can pre-order cheese trays for events. Reservations required. More info here.