FDOT Begins $27.5M Pine Ridge Road Diverging Diamond Project as Traffic Problems Grow

Phase one of construction began in March 2025 on Collier County's first diverging diamond interchange at Pine Ridge Road, with plans for the entire project expected to be done by mid-2027.

The $27.5 million project addresses what 58% of residents describe as unbearable winter traffic congestion. The new design aims to reduce wait times while improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Ramps will be closed overnight from March 31 through April 3. Workers will rebuild entrance and exit points, put in new signals, and improve surrounding roads.

During closures, drivers need to find other routes. Officials recommend using Livingston Road or Santa Barbara Boulevard to get around closures and access nearby interchanges.

Construction goes beyond Pine Ridge Road. Beck Boulevard remains closed until April 11 for bridge work at I-75 and SR 951, with a temporary detour available.