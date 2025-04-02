MJ The Musical Opens In Fort Myers To Fans Dancing In The Aisles

Tuesday was opening night for the latest show in the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Broadway Series and it is a good one. MJ The Musical opens in Fort Myers. Fans were singing, cheering and dancing in the aisles.

I was a guest, as a member of the press, not knowing what to expect. However, I remember when this musical first hit the big stage a reviewer was critical of the story line. They said it glossed over much of the controversy surrounding Jackson later in life.

It seemed like an extremely lame criticism to me then and it really does now. The show is about Jackson preparing for his highly acclaimed Dangerous World Tour in the early 90's. It's a fascinating look at his creativy, drive and determination.

There are flashbacks to his musical beginnings as a child with his brothers in The Jackson 5. Scenes with an overbearing father are included too. But they were shown in a way that was relevant to his decisions when constructing the Dangerous tour.

Gina Birch

MJ The Musical Opens In Fort Myers

I have been to several Broadway shows based on musical artists and groups. This one engaged the audience in a way unlike many of the others. They jumped when lights exploded, they cheered at big production numbers, they sang and at the end, they danced in the aisles too.

People of all ages, all colors, celebrating the music and story of Michael Jackson.

Were all of the notes perfect, all of the dance moves in sync? Not always. But the show was perfectly entertaining. The lead actor did a great job embodying the spirit, the demeanor and look of the famous gloved-one. It must be incredibly difficult to put on a production featuring the iconic music and moves of such a well-known artist.

Enough of the elements were expertly woven together to take the audience on a memorable journey behind the scenes with the superstar. One of my friends said, "I'll never listen to that song the same way again," after one of the numbers. I agreed.

