The first weekend of April is shaping up to be a good one if you like fun in the sun. Here are 5 things to do for fun in Lee County this weekend.

For sports lovers, both the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Florida Everblades are on the road. However, there are lots of events in the music and theater departments to keep you entertained. Find a few of them below.

You can also find a new list of food and wine events in Southwest Florida right here. They include a unique Feast For the Senses at Lee County Alliance for the Arts on Saturday.

Lee County Alliance for the Arts

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for April 4th through 6th.

5 Things To Do For Fun In Lee County This Weekend

Student Art Walk

The Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk this month is in the hands of more than 1000 students of all ages. They will be displaying their artwork along the downtown streets. There will also be performance art in the form of music and dance from students in all grades. Friday 5 to 9pm. Free. More info here.

34th Annual India Fest

This cultural event is full of lively performances, some Bollywood-style too. Enjoy food, music, vendors and more, all celebrating Indian heritage. Saturday 11am to 5pm, JetBlue Park, Fort Myers. $10 adults, $5 5-12 years. More info here.

EHL Touch-A-Truck

This is always a popular event for kids and families. More than 50 different trucks of all shapes and sizes will be assembled for kids get up close and personal to. Check out everything from firetrucks and ambulance to swamp buggies and more. Find the fun in Cape Coral along Lafayette Street starting at Del Prado. Saturday 9am to 3pm. Free. More info here.

More Things To Do For Fun In Lee County This Weekend

Crazy For You

This is the last weekend to see this classic musical at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers. The Tony Award winning show features classic songs by Gershwin, rousing dance numbers and colorful costumes. Prices vary. More info here.

MJ The Musical