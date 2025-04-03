Jelly Roll’s Healthy Tour Eats: Favorite Snacks with a Fit Twist

Jelly Roll’s not about to give up his favorite snacks just because he’s shedding pounds! The singer recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at his tour meals, proving that eating healthy doesn’t mean ditching the good stuff. In a fun video posted on March 31, Jelly shows fans what he eats in a day on tour—thanks to the magic of his nutrition coach, Ian Larios, who’s been whipping up healthier versions of Jelly’s beloved treats.

“This is everything I eat in a day when I’m on tour,” Jelly shared in the clip. He’s wrapped up his Beautifully Broken tour and gearing up for the Big Ass Stadium Tour with Post Malone. He added, “Chef Larios has been killing it even more lately, so today we wanted to show y’all a little bit of what the day-to-day looks like on tour.”

Jelly's routine? He only eats two meals a day and one snack. Larios demonstrated how he transforms Jelly’s favorite comfort foods into protein-packed, healthier alternatives.

First up: a “healthy breakfast bowl,” or as Larios called it, a “Waffle House Bowl, healthy rendition.”

“That’s what I’m talking about, baby!” Jelly cheered as he dug in.

Larios gets creative by making his own hash browns using Wagyu beef tallow, then adding chicken sausage, bell peppers, and bone broth packed with protein. The potatoes are air-fried before getting mixed with sauerkraut. “Carbs, it’s got protein, packed with probiotics,” Larios explained as he served the first meal.

Jelly, loving it, replied, “Oh, is it the one with the sauerkraut? It all started because I love Waffle House. Larios figured out a way to not only make ‘em taste good but good for my tummy.”

To put it in perspective, Waffle House’s regular hash brown bowls can have up to 920 calories, so Larios’ healthier version is a win.

Next came Jelly’s favorite snack: peanut butter dough cookie bites with sliced bananas. Larios explained, “It’s one snack a day, so this is something he really looks forward to.” Jelly’s face lit up when he saw it. “Oh, peanut butter bananas?” he said, clearly excited.

For his second (and final) meal of the day, Jelly indulged in dairy-free poutine—what he calls “protein poutine.” It’s made with cashew cheese curds, which Larios says taste “almost like cheese.” Then, chicken thighs are cooked in bone broth, homemade French fries are added, and the gravy is made with caramelized peppers and bone broth, plus chicken sausage and rice flour.

“Yo, them cheese curds are fire,” Jelly said after taking a bite.