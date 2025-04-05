ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Gina Birch’s $5K A Day Workday Payday

Gina Birch’s $5K A Day Workday Payday on Sunny 106.3, presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys, is giving away a total of $125,000, in this multi-market contest, from April 7th through May 9th, 2025….

Diana Beasley
Sponsored by
Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys
Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys

Gina Birch's $5K A Day Workday Payday on Sunny 106.3, presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys, is giving away a total of $125,000, in this multi-market contest, from April 7th through May 9th, 2025.

It all kicks off weekdays with Gina Birch—listen for the KEYWORD starting at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 NOON, 3 PM, and 5 PM. That’s $1,000 up for grabs five times a day.

When you hear the KEYWORD, you’ll have 25 minutes (until :25 past the hour) to enter in one of the following ways:

  • Text it to 45911
  • Enter on the new Sunny 106.3 app
  • Submit online at sunny1063.com

If we call you back, you’ve won $1,000. You must answer the phone, or we will move on to another winner.

The Gina Birch's $5K A Day Workday Payday is presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys—call 1-800-747-FREE (1-800-747-3733).

CONTEST RULES

Cash Contest
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Mother’s Day Sweepstakes: A Chance to Win $2000 for Mom
ContestsMother’s Day Sweepstakes: A Chance to Win $2000 for MomDiana Beasley
Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival
ContestsBusch Gardens Food and Wine FestivalDiana Beasley
Micky Dolenz at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
ContestsMicky Dolenz at Seminole Casino Hotel ImmokaleeDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect