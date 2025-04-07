Florida Theatre Gala Hits $800,000 Fundraising Record

A record-shattering $800,000 poured in at Florida Repertory Theatre's March 29 gala. The packed event drew 200 guests to Caloosa Sound Convention Center, marking a milestone for the 27-year-old company.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who generously gave during this year's fundraising gala," said Greg Longenhagen, producing artistic director, to Broadway World. "Like all non-profit regional theatres, we cannot survive on ticket sales revenue alone."

The British-style event smashed records, despite recent hurdles. A bright yellow submarine caught eyes next to a classic red phone booth. An authentic Union Jack Mini Cooper topped off the scene.

State funding cuts and flood protection needs didn't stop donors from stepping up big. NBC's Kellie Burns kept the night moving while Rick Gallo ran a spirited auction. Big-ticket items ranged from private chef dinners to custom jewelry and Alaskan adventures. The money backs stage shows and kids' programs across Southwest Florida.

Executive director Chris Verrill spoke about money pressures. "Beyond the usual annual operation expenses, this year, our organization has felt the pinch resulting from the absence of state arts funding and the necessity to invest in hurricane flooding mitigation," said Verrill.

Next year brings three musicals plus five other shows. Shout! The Mod Musical runs through April 13, Venus in Fur opens April 18, and an interactive comedy is scheduled to start in June.