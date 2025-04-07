Fort Myers Beach Icon Neptune Resort Torn Down, Set for 140-Room Comeback
Bulldozers demolished the Neptune Resort on Estero Boulevard earlier this month. The storm-battered building will be rebuilt twice as big as before with 140 rooms.
A year before Ian struck, investors paid $27 million for this slice of beach paradise. Now, Continental Hospitality Group and Springboard Hospitality will transform the site. Last December, town officials backed plans to expand the old 71-room spot into something grander.
The resort is located strategically near the downtown northern district and just a few blocks from the DiamondHead Beach resort. Plans show a restaurant and tiki bar.