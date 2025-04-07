April is National Brunch Month. Just in time for Easter weekend, there is a new brunch on Fort Myers Beach. It's located on the beachfront of Margaritaville Resort and I got to preview it over the weekend with a group of journalists and influencers.

JWB Grill hosts the new brunch starting on April 13 and you don't have to be a resort guest to enjoy it. The restaurant is on the beachside of Margaritaville. It is above Lah De Dah Beach Bar & Grill and the view is outstanding. Floor to ceiling windows give you a bird's eye view of the beach.

I've been told the grill is a great spot to catch the sunset as well.

Gina Birch

New Brunch On Fort Myers Beach

The brunch menu is a mix of classic and trendy dishes, some with a twist. Pictured as the headline of the story is Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with a mixed berry compote. It is one of several sweet treats that you can choose from.

Below is the smoked salmon bagel. It is perfect for sharing since there are two small bagels on the plate. What makes this traditional dish even better is a bright lemon chive cream cheese.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach

The brunch menu also includes a filling chicken and waffles that have a Cajun rum sauce. Then there is the crab benedict. It is dressed in a a spinach and Florentine hollandaise sauce. If you want something on the more healthful side, the Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad looked lovely.

The burger comes topped with an egg, cooked to your liking. Guests also raved about the braised short rib over wild mushroom risotto.

Gina Birch

The cocktail menu has some brunch specialties as well as classics like Mimosas and Bloody Marys. I tried both and the Bloody Mary had a nice spice to it. Garnishes included a sweet and savory steamed shrimp, pickle sphere and a piece of candied bacon that was delicious.

Click here to check out a video of more food items on the new brunch on Fort Myers Beach.