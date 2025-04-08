Easter is just around the corner and decorating or dying eggs is a long-standing tradition in the United States as well as around the world. For TikTok Tuesday, here are 5 easy Easter Egg hacks to up your game this year.

When I was growing up, my family used pre-packaged kits that relied on vinegar for the color to adhere to the shells. We would often try different techniques, but I always remember that vinegar smell. Most of the egg decorating videos I found on social media do not use that vinegar. However, it is still a widely used ingredient.

The DIY videos posted below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. You don't need to download anything either. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here and get some inspiration.

Fun And Easy Easter Egg Hacks

Polished And Professional

How come I've lived all these years and not known I could use my old fingernail polish like this. It's brilliant. Raid your cosmetics draw and pull out some fun colors to create these shiny, festive eggs.

Cool Whip Crazy

I've also seen a similar version with shaving cream. But the shells were left on for those. Somehow, Cool Whip sounds better since we are talking about food here. Especially since she takes the shells off of these.

DIY Fun And Dye Free

I've seen these a couple of times on social media. Decoupage eggs are gorgeous. If your egg is hard boiled not hollow, I think using napkins rather than fabric would be better. It seems like they would be easier to break into and eat.

More Easter Egg Hacks

Best Budget Friendly Hack

This one does not take much investment, either in money or time. But the results are great. Use food coloring or even magic markers to get the color results on the shells of eggs.

Four In One

Finally, here is a mash-up of some of the above ideas along with a new one. Check them all out in one video. If one resonates with you, give it a go this year. Or use them as a springboard for your own ideas.