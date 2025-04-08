Sanibel Wildlife Refuge Sees More Visitors Coming Back After Hurricane Ian

At the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge, visitor numbers are climbing. The storm-battered sanctuary spans 6,400 acres on Sanibel Island, where repairs continue as wildlife makes its steady return.

The site bears the name of Jay Norwood Darling, whose cartoons sparked action to protect Sanibel's wild spaces. In 1945, President Truman created the refuge, which took its current name twenty-two years later.

Before Ian struck, nearly a million people visited each year. Now, as work crews fix damaged areas, the site draws just a fraction of its past crowds. Yet, within its bounds, hundreds of bird species and native animals thrive.

Cars, bikes, and walkers now wind through the restored Wildlife Drive, a 4-mile path that snakes through the wetlands. Sharp-eyed visitors may spot alligators, manatees, or pink-feathered spoonbills from viewing spots. Want to see the most activity? Visit when tides run low, as the sun rises or just before it sets.