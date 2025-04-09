ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

12 Former Florida Big Lots Stores To Reopen

After reaching a $495 million deal with Gordon Brothers, Variety Wholesalers will reopen 12 former Big Lots stores across Florida. The stores will open to customers starting in May and…

Diana Beasley
A Big Lots shopping cart is seen inside of its store
Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After reaching a $495 million deal with Gordon Brothers, Variety Wholesalers will reopen 12 former Big Lots stores across Florida. The stores will open to customers starting in May and June.

Nine stores reopened on April 10 across five states - Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Virginia, and Tennessee. Starting May 1, another group of 55 locations will begin operations.

The Florida openings include locations in Spring Hill, Brandon, Ruskin, plus two in Fort Myers. This represents a key milestone in rebuilding the chain after its 870-store closure during bankruptcy. The stores will open in high-traffic retail areas, restoring a familiar shopping destination.

"We know the stores won't be perfect to start but each week we'll add more new products as we build towards grand opening celebration fall," said Lisa Seigies, CEO of Variety Wholesalers, to Business Wire.

With 400 stores already operating under brands like Roses and Maxway across 18 states, this purchase sets Variety Wholesalers up for major expansion. Their retail presence now extends into new territories.

Customers will notice refreshed store layouts and new departments. The updated stores will carry more family clothing and electronics options, offering shoppers greater variety than before.

The remaining stores from the 219-location acquisition will continue opening through June, completing the first stage of the brand's return under its new ownership.

Big LotsFort MyersShopping
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
A view of a platter of snow crab legs.
Local NewsFort Myers Restaurant Pulls All-You-Can-Eat Crab Deal Due to Supply ShortageRebecca Allen
Boy hands holding colorful puzzle heart in front of his face. World autism awareness day concept.
Local News400 Show Up for Autism Acceptance Event at Nan’s Ranch, Awards Gala in the WorksRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Beach Gives Green Light to Food Truck Park After 12 Hours of Meetings
Local NewsFort Myers Beach Gives Green Light to Food Truck Park After 12 Hours of MeetingsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect