12 Former Florida Big Lots Stores To Reopen

After reaching a $495 million deal with Gordon Brothers, Variety Wholesalers will reopen 12 former Big Lots stores across Florida. The stores will open to customers starting in May and June.

Nine stores reopened on April 10 across five states - Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Virginia, and Tennessee. Starting May 1, another group of 55 locations will begin operations.

The Florida openings include locations in Spring Hill, Brandon, Ruskin, plus two in Fort Myers. This represents a key milestone in rebuilding the chain after its 870-store closure during bankruptcy. The stores will open in high-traffic retail areas, restoring a familiar shopping destination.

"We know the stores won't be perfect to start but each week we'll add more new products as we build towards grand opening celebration fall," said Lisa Seigies, CEO of Variety Wholesalers, to Business Wire.

With 400 stores already operating under brands like Roses and Maxway across 18 states, this purchase sets Variety Wholesalers up for major expansion. Their retail presence now extends into new territories.

Customers will notice refreshed store layouts and new departments. The updated stores will carry more family clothing and electronics options, offering shoppers greater variety than before.