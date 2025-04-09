The next big holiday is upon us. The Easter Bunny has already been spotted and to help you find his next appearance, here are 15 family friendly SWFL Easter events to put on your calendar.

This time of year, there are spring festivals, specialty brunches, and Easter events almost everywhere. You'll find activities at shopping malls, in many home communities and at churches. There are way too many to possibly mention. Here you will find some of the biggest and longest running.

Dunbar Easter Parade

This parade is a SWFL staple. It's the 81st-annual Dunbar Easter Parade in the downtown Fort Myers community. It kicks off at 3pm Easter Sunday from the Dunbar Jupiter Hammond Library and travels along Ford Street, Edison Avenue, Palm Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The parade culminates with an Easter Fest at the STARS Complex. Enjoy food, entertainment, an egg hunt and more. Sunday, April 20th. 3pm to 8pm. Free. More info here.

Jesus Christ Superstar

This timeless rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. A popular show for this season, it opens Friday Aprill 11th and runs through April 19th. Performing Arts Center, Bonita Springs. Tickets start at $20. More info here.

SWFL Easter Events And Egg Hunts

South Cape Business District Easter Egg Hunt

It's like trick-or-treating, Easter-style. Stop in participating South Cape businesses with your Easter basket and collect all kinds of goodies. A limo bus shuttles families across Cape Coral Parkway. In addition, get pics with the Easter Bunny at MM Brands on Lafayette Street. Meet at Big John's Plaza, Saturday April 12th. 11am to 3pm. Free. Maps and more info here.

Pine Island Golden Egg Hunt

This Easter Egg hunt is for middle school-age children. Bags are provided for children who are search for a Golden Egg. Prizes and more fun too. Saturday, April 12th at 10am. Phillips Park. Free. More info here.

Getty Images

Naples Doggie Easter Egg Hunt

Easter isn't just for your human children but your furry ones too. All dogs are welcome to Veterans Park in Naples for this event. There will be an egg hunt, doggie treats and prizes. Leashes required. Saturday, April 12th, 10am-12pm. Free. More info here.

Kiwanis Club of Cape Coral Easter Eggstravaganza

This annual event features more than just an egg hunt. There is an egg relay race, a cornhole challenge, face paining, prizes, and more. The star of the day, the Easter Bunny, will be on hand for photos too. It's BYOB, bring your own basket. Activities are for children ages 1 to 10. Cultural Park, Saturday, April 19. Fun begins at 10am and runs through 2. Free. More info here.

Naples Egg Hunt

It's the first Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the City of Naples. The Easter Bunny will be there to kick off festivities at Baker Park. It's BYOB, bring your own basket. Kids from 2 to 12 years are welcome. Saturday, April 19. Free. More info here.

Sanibel Island Egg Hunt

This is the 50th Anniversary of Sanibel's Easter egg hunt. The highlight is an egg drop from the air. The Easter Bunny will be there. In addition, festivities include all kinds of games, crafts and sweet treats. Sanibel Ballfields at Sanibel Recreation Center, Saturday, April 19. 9:30am to noon. Free. More info here.

Estero EGGStravaganza at Estero Park

This fun event takes place Easter Sunday for children ages 12 and under. Enjoy an egg hunt lead by the Easter Bunny himself. The fun is from 10am to 1pm. $5. Estero Park. More info here.

Big Corkscrew Island Family Easter Event

This is an early celebration at Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park. Families can enjoy all kinds of crafts and games, as well as food and music. The big event is the Easter Egg hunt, baskets not provided. Friday, 11th April. 6:00pm to 8:30pm. $5 for a family of five. More info here.

Getty Images

Easter Egg Hunt and Dolphin Cruise

Hop on a boat and hunt for eggs on Picnic Island for this adventure. Easter Bunny will be on the boat, looking for dolphins along the way. Sunday April 20th. Boats depart from Adventures in Paradise locations in Fort Myers, Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach. Times and prices vary. More info here.

Spring Jubilee Hop Around the Park

The Easter Bunny travels to Marco Island for this annual event. First 100 kids get photos. In addition, there is face painting, crafting, games, music and egg hunts. The hunts start at 10am. The fun goes through noon. Saturday, April 19. Frank E. Mackle Park. Free. More info here.

SWFL Easter Events And Photos With The Bunny

It's an Easter tradition for many families to take photos at the mall with the bunny. Here are the dates and times for planning purposes. Click here for a good resource to find the Easter Bunny closest to you.

The Easter Bunny at Edison Mall

The Easter Bunny is setting up shop in the Dillard's Court at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Save time with fussy kids and reserve a photo slot time online. Photos begin Friday April 4th from 2pm to 7pm and run through April 19th. Edison Mall is on U.S. 41 at Colonial Blvd. Photos start at $20. More info here.

The Easter Bunny At Coastland Center

Find the Easter Bunny at Dillard’s Court at Coastland Center Mall in Naples. The bunny is on site now through April 19th. Reservations are available to avoid wait times. The mall is on U.S. 41 at Golden Gate Parkway. Photo packages begin at $20. More info here.



Easter Bunny At Port Charlotte Town Center