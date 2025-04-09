400 Show Up for Autism Acceptance Event at Nan’s Ranch, Awards Gala in the Works

A crowd of 400 gathered at Nan's Ranch in Lee County, Florida, on April 5. The sun-filled day brought local groups together, uniting families Autism Acceptance Family Fun Day.

Family Initiative, along with the School District of Lee County, the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Thrive Academy, and Christ Community Church, joined forces to create this special day. There was a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy, including food trucks, bounce houses, and animal interactions.

Family Initiative works tirelessly throughout the year, linking young people who have autism to vital services. Their work strengthens bonds between families and their neighbors. They'll host the Autism Acceptance Awards gala at the Luminary Hotel on April 26 with an awards night to wrap up Autism Acceptance Month.