Fort Myers Restaurant Pulls All-You-Can-Eat Crab Deal Due to Supply Shortage

A crab shortage and looming 25% tariffs forced Hooked Island Grill in Fort Myers to cancel its popular all-you-can-eat crab special.

"We don't have crab to sell right now," said Erik Lebsack, co-owner of Hooked Island Grill, to Fox 4. "Apparently, crabbing has not been going well because of frozen pathways to the fishing grounds and stuff like that."

Lebsack noted that other restaurants in the Cape Coral area are most likely experiencing the same problems. "There's several seafood places around there that use the same purveyors that we do, so the problems are not going to be just Hooked Island Grill," he said.

To adapt, the kitchen will spotlight fresh catches from local waters, while adding new pork, steak, and chicken options to their lineup.