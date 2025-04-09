ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Restaurant Pulls All-You-Can-Eat Crab Deal Due to Supply Shortage

A crab shortage and looming 25% tariffs forced Hooked Island Grill in Fort Myers to cancel its popular all-you-can-eat crab special.  “We don’t have crab to sell right now,” said Erik…

Rebecca Allen
A view of a platter of snow crab legs.
Getty Royalty Free

A crab shortage and looming 25% tariffs forced Hooked Island Grill in Fort Myers to cancel its popular all-you-can-eat crab special. 

"We don't have crab to sell right now," said Erik Lebsack, co-owner of Hooked Island Grill, to Fox 4. "Apparently, crabbing has not been going well because of frozen pathways to the fishing grounds and stuff like that."

Lebsack noted that other restaurants in the Cape Coral area are most likely experiencing the same problems. "There's several seafood places around there that use the same purveyors that we do, so the problems are not going to be just Hooked Island Grill," he said.

To adapt, the kitchen will spotlight fresh catches from local waters, while adding new pork, steak, and chicken options to their lineup.

Until crab returns to the menu, guests can enjoy a new $25 special featuring twin lobster tails with two sides.

CrabDiningFort Myers
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Boy hands holding colorful puzzle heart in front of his face. World autism awareness day concept.
Local News400 Show Up for Autism Acceptance Event at Nan’s Ranch, Awards Gala in the WorksRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Beach Gives Green Light to Food Truck Park After 12 Hours of Meetings
Local NewsFort Myers Beach Gives Green Light to Food Truck Park After 12 Hours of MeetingsRebecca Allen
Two little girls sitting in the grass with bunny ears on their heads and holding up Easter Eggs for SWFL Easter Events
Human Interest15 Family Friendly SWFL Easter EventsGina Birch
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect