Thanks to an April "cold front" just in time for the weekend, it still feels like spring from Marco Island to Port Charlotte. Here are 10 ways to have fun in SWFL this weekend while enjoying the nice weather.

Even though Easter is on April 20th this year, many of the festivities begin this weekend. Two of the biggest ones are listed below. However, for a complete list of activities in Southwest Florida, click here. And if you plan to decorate Easter Eggs, here are some DIY tips to help.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for April 11th through 13th.

Easter Fun In SWFL This Weekend

South Cape Business District Easter Egg Hunt

It's like trick-or-treating, Easter-style. Stop in participating South Cape businesses with your Easter basket and collect all kinds of goodies. A limo bus shuttles families across Cape Coral Parkway. In addition, get pics with the Easter Bunny at MM Brands on Lafayette Street. Meet at Big John's Plaza, Saturday April 12th. 11am to 3pm. Free. Maps and more info here.

Naples Doggie Easter Egg Hunt

Easter isn't just for your human children but your furry ones too. All dogs are welcome to Veterans Park in Naples for this event. There will be an egg hunt, doggie treats and prizes. Leashes required. Saturday, April 12th, 10am-12pm. Free. More info here.

More Fun In SWFL This Weekend

Cape Coral Bike Night

This annual event is going to look a little different with a new Thunder Zone area for all motorcycle parking. It's a huge block party along SE 47th Terrace featuring bands, bars, food, vendors, dancing and more. Saturday 5 to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Naples Art Crafters

Naples Artcrafters sponsor six fine arts and crafts shows a year. This is the last of the season. It is in lovely Cambier Park, just south of famous 5th Avenue South. Saturday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Charlotte County Fun In SWFL This Weekend

Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Home and Garden Show

Looking for some good ideas to upgrade your home or garden and perhaps help doing so? This expo is for you. Meet experts, see the latest projects and even learn how-to in seminars and demos. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, Punta Gorda. Free. More info here.

Swamp Bass Fest

This outdoor music festival features Bass, Dubstep, EDM and more. With a booming sound system, LED wall, Lasers and more, there is a second stage with air conditioning. Enjoy food, vendor and more while you dance the night and day away. Charlotte County Fair Grounds. Saturday Doors open at 2pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Blues, Brews, and Blooms Fest

This annual festival is at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens. Spend the day in the gardens enjoying live music. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Saturday 10am to 4pm. Included in regular admission. More info here.

Southern Grand Slam Music Festival

This two-day country music is jammed packed with entertainment. Enjoy food trucks and vendors too. Friday 6pm to 11:45pm and Saturday 4pm to 11:30pm. Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Sporting Fun In SWFL This Weekend

Florida Everblades

The Everblades are in town and take on Atlanta this weekend. Friday is bobblehead night and Saturday Fan Appreciation Night as well as is Pink in the Rink, in honor of breast cancer awareness. Hertz Arena in Estero. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Mighty Mussels