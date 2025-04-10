Barbara B. Mann Hall Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Six Broadway Shows Coming in 2025-26
The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at Florida SouthWestern State College has announced its 2025-2026 Broadway season lineup, marking its 40th Anniversary with the theme 40 Sparkling Seasons. This milestone season features six national touring productions, including five Fort Myers premieres and a lineup of acclaimed, award-winning musicals.
"Some Like It Hot" opens the curtain on Jan. 13, 2026. This four-time Tony winner stunned critics at The New York Times, who called it "A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!" Running through Jan. 18, this dazzling musical is set during Prohibition and follows two musicians on the run from gangsters.
The season continues with "& Juliet" from Feb. 3 to 8, 2026. This high-energy hit reimagines Shakespeare's classic through chart-topping pop anthems. From Feb. 17 to 22, 2026, the stage will transform for Back to the Future: The Musical, a spectacular adaptation of the beloved film, created with input from the original filmmakers and winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.
March brings the return of a global fan favorite as Mamma Mia! runs from Mar. 10 to 15, 2026. Featuring ABBA's iconic hits, the musical tells a joyful story of family and love on a sunny Greek island. Next, Kimberly Akimbo will take the stage from Apr. 1 to 5, 2026. Winner of multiple Tony Awards, the heartwarming musical follows a teenager facing rare challenges with courage and humor.
The season's grand finale is Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which will light up the stage from Apr. 7 to 12, 2026. This spectacular celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and love has earned 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.
Current season ticket holders are invited to renew by May 30, 2025. New subscription requests are also being accepted online. For more information, visit the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall website.