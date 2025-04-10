Barbara B. Mann Hall Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Six Broadway Shows Coming in 2025-26

The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at Florida SouthWestern State College has announced its 2025-2026 Broadway season lineup, marking its 40th Anniversary with the theme 40 Sparkling Seasons. This milestone season features six national touring productions, including five Fort Myers premieres and a lineup of acclaimed, award-winning musicals.

"Some Like It Hot" opens the curtain on Jan. 13, 2026. This four-time Tony winner stunned critics at The New York Times, who called it "A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!" Running through Jan. 18, this dazzling musical is set during Prohibition and follows two musicians on the run from gangsters.

The season continues with "& Juliet" from Feb. 3 to 8, 2026. This high-energy hit reimagines Shakespeare's classic through chart-topping pop anthems. From Feb. 17 to 22, 2026, the stage will transform for Back to the Future: The Musical, a spectacular adaptation of the beloved film, created with input from the original filmmakers and winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

March brings the return of a global fan favorite as Mamma Mia! runs from Mar. 10 to 15, 2026. Featuring ABBA's iconic hits, the musical tells a joyful story of family and love on a sunny Greek island. Next, Kimberly Akimbo will take the stage from Apr. 1 to 5, 2026. Winner of multiple Tony Awards, the heartwarming musical follows a teenager facing rare challenges with courage and humor.

The season's grand finale is Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which will light up the stage from Apr. 7 to 12, 2026. This spectacular celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and love has earned 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.