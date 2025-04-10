Meet The April Pet Of The Month

It's time to meet the Sunny 106.3 April Pet of the Month. His name is Bello, AKA the handsome fellow.

Bello was sent to the Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS) in Fort Myers from Orange County. They were having trouble finding him a home because he was so traumatized by the shelter.

Darcy Andrade, GCHS Executive Director, said, "He was terrified."

Gina Birch Darcy Andrade, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Humane Society introducing us to Bello, also known as the handsome fellow

She decided to foster him. Once he got out of the shelter and into a home, he started to relax and show his sweet personality. It takes a minute for him to warm up. But once he gets used to someone, he is good with people.

He is also OK with cats and small dogs. Big dogs, not so much. Bello is only 7 to 8 pounds. He looks bigger with all of that fluffy hair.

About The April Pet Of The Month

Bello is a long haired chihuahua mix. He is house trained and walks well on a leash. The handsome fellow also does well in the car, and he loves to snack.

Gina Birch

Meet Bello, the April Pet Of The Month. Click here for a cute video of little guy arriving at the Sunny 106.3 studios this morning.

If you or someone you know is 65 or older, Bello's adoption might be free. The shelter participates in the Silver Paws VIP program. If a senior person adopts a senior animal, not only is the adoption fee taken care of, but also the animal's vet care at the shelter clinic.