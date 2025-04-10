Police Share Age Progression Photo of Baby Bryan, Missing From Lee County Since 2006

In a renewed effort to solve one of Florida's most heartbreaking cold cases, the Fort Myers Police Department and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) have released a new age-progression image of Bryan Dossantos Ramos, abducted as an infant in 2006. Commonly known as the Baby Bryan case, the image was unveiled on Apr. 8 and depicts what Bryan may look like today at 18 years old.

Bryan was only 28 days old when he was taken on Dec. 1., 2006, by an unknown woman in a dark SUV while his mother was walking with a friend. Now, nearly two decades later, investigators hope that updated technology and renewed public awareness will finally bring answers to Bryan's family.

“With modern technology, we're seeing more missing children come home and more cases solved, even after decades,” said Angeline Hartmann, NCMEC's director of Communications. “Please take a good look at Bryan's new age progression image and then share it on social media. Because he was only a month old when he was abducted, it's likely Bryan doesn't know his real identity or what happened to him. Today, he could be anywhere, and that's why we need everyone to be part of the search.”

A press conference was held yesterday to provide updates, with FMPD Public Information Specialist Megan Fuentes expressing optimism that the new image and increased attention will generate fresh leads. Police are also resubmitting evidence for advanced DNA testing in hopes of uncovering new information.

Bryan's parents, Maria Ramos Dos Santos and Jurandir Costa, continue to search for their son, holding on to hope that he is alive and seeking the truth about his past.