Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Eric Dane attends the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Dane revealed that he's been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

In a statement to People, the Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy actor said, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

He added, "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Dane has been married to actress Rebecca Gayheart since 2004. The couple have two children: Billie Beatrice (15) and Georgia Geraldine (13). Dane did not share when he was first diagnosed or when he first started exhibiting signs of the disease.

Per the Mayo Clinic, ALS currently has no cure, and its cause is unknown, except for about 10% of people that have an identified genetic trait. ALS impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Eventually, the disease causes a loss of muscle control. Some early signs of ALS include "muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg [and/or] trouble swallowing or slurred speech."

According to the ALS Association, those with the disease live between two to five years following diagnosis. However, some people can live up to 10 years or longer following diagnosis.

