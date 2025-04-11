Fort Myers Home Sales Soar 50% as Mortgage Rates Fall

As the spring home buying season kicks off, Fort Myers is seeing a significant shift in its housing market dynamics. Weekly data from FortMyersAgent.com shows the steepest drop in 30-year fixed mortgage rates since fall 2024. Buyers now find themselves with stronger purchasing options in this coastal town, boosting real estate activity after a prolonged slowdown.

Home sales in Fort Myers jumped almost 50% month-over-month in March 2025 as buyers returned to the market with the drop in mortgage rates and the stabilizing of price growth. For the first time in more than two years, housing prices are stabilizing, which offers better conditions for buyers who were shut out before.

"We're in a corrective market where we're not in a seller's market anymore," Jillian Young, president of Premier Plus Realty, told WINK News. "We're not totally in a buyers' market right now. So we're at this stall point where most Florida homeowners have an interest rate at or below 5% right now."

That shift comes amid a transitional period, with mortgage rates spiking to two-decade highs after inflationary pressures last year led the Federal Reserve to raise rates last year. The drop in borrowing costs is now boosting purchasing power, bringing primary and second-home buyers back into the market.

With its picturesque waterfronts and laid-back vibe, Fort Myers has become a top go-to for resort buyers in search of vacation residences. Overall, the rebound is happening mostly in single-family homes, while the condominium market remains in lax, particularly in South Florida, which provides extra opportunities if you are looking for lower-cost investments in the downtrodden sector.

Florida's real estate market has been dominated by cycles of booms and busts for decades, from the speculative frenzy of the 1920s. Fort Myers itself has endured historical highs and lows, such as a devastating hurricane and overheated speculation in the early 20th century.