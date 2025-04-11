Help Ensure That Local Media Thrives

In an era when things seem to be getting more and more impersonal, local radio and television are still a very personal way to connect with your local community and stay informed.

Local radio and television need to have the means to connect with their community, help others and keep locals plugged into what matters.

However, some lawmakers are hanging onto outdated restrictions on local media that were put in place years before the internet was around. These laws are restrictive and keep your favorite local radio and television stations from being able to advance, grow, evolve and compete on a level playing ﬁeld.

We need laws that support our local newsrooms and radio stations, not restrict them. More than that, YOU need laws that help foster a budding local media community that keeps you informed, 24/7.

On March 31, 2025, a bipartisan group of 73 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asking for immediate action to update outdated ownership regulations that hurt local radio and television stations.

In the letter, the lawmakers highlighted the need for new laws that work in today's media landscape.

“America's local TV and radio stations are facing a radically transformed media landscape where global tech giants operate without restriction while local stations remain shackled by decades-old rules," National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said. "NAB is grateful to Rep. Hudson and his bipartisan colleagues for urging the FCC to bring its ownership regulations into the modern era."

LeGeyt added, "Quickly updating these rules is essential to preserving local journalism, strengthening public safety and ensuring that broadcasters can continue to serve the communities that rely on them every day."

It's time for policymakers to modernize broadcast ownership rules, and we need YOUR help to do it.

Please help local media thrive by sending a message via the (NAB) here. We love serving you, our community, and your message will help ensure that we have the best means to do so.

"Take action today to ensure you continue to have access to free local news, emergency information and live sports without costly and confusing subscription plans," the NAB notes.

Learn more at: NAB.org/ModernizeTheRules.