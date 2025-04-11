ContestsEvents
Listen To Win: ‘Waitress’ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Showing now thru May 24th, 2025 Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show! The heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies….

Showing now thru May 24th, 2025

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

The heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, Waitress serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.

Content Guide: Waitress The Musical contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 4/14/25 - 4/18/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $138
  • Who is providing the prize: Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
