When it comes to Easter candy, Peeps are one of the most iconic. Sure you can eat them out of the package but why not get a little creative this year.. Here are 5 fun Easter recipes for Peeps.

Peeps, those marshmallow bunnies and chicks coated in colored sugar, have a bit of a cult following. People both love them, and love to hate them. These videos might just give you an entirely new appreciation for the sweet treat.

The videos posted below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here and get some sweet inspiration for your holiday fare.

Recipes For Peeps

BAD Bunny Cocktail

Come on. I had to start things off with this cocktail I've seen all over social media. BAD Bunny is hilarious and this recipe looks a lot better than a lot of them I've seen that involve creamy liquor and lots of sugar.

Peeps Cake

This is such a cute cake. Best part is, if you don't like Peeps, you don't have to eat them. They stick to the side via icing for a great visual effect. Think of other ways you could use this technique. Click here if video is not loading.

More Recipes For Peeps

Peeps Treats

Using Peeps to make a version of Rice Crispy Treats makes perfect sense to me. I love how this one goes the extra mile by layering the colors. This is an easy and always pleasing treat if you are asked to bring something to a holiday gathering. Garnish with a couple of extra bunnies and you are good to go.

Peeps Pops

This looks fairly easy to execute and the result is super cute. The creator says the chocolate makes the Peeps taste different, better. I think chocolate does that to just about everything. Just use the good stuff.

Give Me S'mores Peeps Please

Just as much as Peeps Crispy Treats make senses, so does using Peeps for a version of your favorite campfire treat. S'mores. I like how this is more of a dessert dip. Enjoy.

Bonus Recipes For Peeps

Edible Peeps PLAYDOH

This is a new one for me. I'm not quite sure how I feel about it either. I was always told not to play with my food or eat PLAYDOH. This breaks all the rules...haha.