Emmy-Nominated Comedian Wanda Sykes Sets Phone-Free Show at Barbara B. Mann Hall
The Emmy-winning comedian and powerhouse performer Wanda Sykes will bring her acclaimed stand-up to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall for a special phone-free experience. With more than two decades in the entertainment industry, Sykes has earned praise as a stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer. Her celebrated specials—including Not Normal, What Happened…Ms. Sykes?, and I'm a Be Me—have all received Emmy nominations, and her 2023 Netflix special I'm an Entertainer garnered two more, along with a third nomination for her voice work on Crank Yankers.
Sykes continues to demonstrate her range through her performances in hit series like Black-ish and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as her starring and writing role in season 4 of The Upshaws, Netflix's comedy series focused on a working-class African American family. She also runs Push It Productions, a comedy-focused company behind successful projects such as Last Comic Standing.
A multitalented performer, Sykes has voiced characters in Ice Age: Collision Course and Over the Hedge and appeared in movies like Snatched, Evan Almighty, and Monster-In-Law. She is the author of Yeah, I Said It, a collection of essays from 2004 about life as seen from her unquenchably hilarious perspective. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night filled with incisive humor, audacious comedy, and unique storytelling.