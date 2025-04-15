Emmy-Nominated Comedian Wanda Sykes Sets Phone-Free Show at Barbara B. Mann Hall

The Emmy-winning comedian and powerhouse performer Wanda Sykes will bring her acclaimed stand-up to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall for a special phone-free experience. With more than two decades in the entertainment industry, Sykes has earned praise as a stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer. Her celebrated specials—including Not Normal, What Happened…Ms. Sykes?, and I'm a Be Me—have all received Emmy nominations, and her 2023 Netflix special I'm an Entertainer garnered two more, along with a third nomination for her voice work on Crank Yankers.

Sykes continues to demonstrate her range through her performances in hit series like Black-ish and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as her starring and writing role in season 4 of The Upshaws, Netflix's comedy series focused on a working-class African American family. She also runs Push It Productions, a comedy-focused company behind successful projects such as Last Comic Standing.